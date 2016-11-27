Don’t despise small beginnings – Chief of Staff to youth

The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah has urged the youth to dream big and pursue visions that are realistic no matter how scary they might look initially.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised at empowering the youth with alternative livelihood opportunities through programs that will support them to set up their own businesses.

According to the Chief of Staff , there is a concious plan and programme of President Mahama called the National Business Booster Agenda where funds will be made available to existing and potential Ghanaian entrepreneurs through the EXIM bank to start or boost businesses.

He charged the youth to be bold and grab opportunities when they come their way. “You have to be strong and seize the opportunity at all times to take advantage of them when available.

Addressing participants at the Job Summit in Accra, as part of his Greater Accra regional tour to canvass votes for his boss President Mahama, Julius Debrah, underscored the need for the youth to identify the opportunities that abound.

The Chief of Staff held similar Job Summits in the Volta, Eastern, Ashanti and other regions to inform and educate the youth of the opportunities that would exist under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama between 2017 to 2020.

The Chief of Staff and his entourage have been touring the country to campaign strategy aimed for President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s parliamentary candidates.

Mr. Julius Debrah cited examples of persons who defied small beginnings and today have big companies in Ghana and elsewhere now.

He mentioned The CEO of Jospong group of companies, Dr. Siaw Agyapong, CEO of Peace Fm Kwame Despite who used to sell audio cassettes and Kwame Ofosu Kwarteng of Silkens fame, saying if they were able to make it then the youth of today could make it through hardwork and determination.

He said “President Mahama’s administration is ready to support anybody at all , whether you have certificate or not, educated or not, enlightened or not to give you the assistance you need and ensure you become a successful entrepreneur.”

Speakers included the deputy Communication Minister Mr. Ato Sarpong, Presidential Staffer Mawusi Dzirasah and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

–

By: Richard Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana