Speech Delivered by Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang on the Occasion of PAP's National Conference and Fundraising Dinner at Penwood  Hotel, Accra (26/11/16)

Madam Chairperson, Hon. Former Deputy Minister of State, The National Volunteer Coordinator also representing Mrs. Bawumia, Representatives of Parliamentary Candidates, PAP Executives, Invited Guests, Members of the Media present, Fellow PAPers, Ladies and Gentlemen. All protocols observed.

I am greatly honoured and privileged to address this gathering. The atmosphere, coupled with the calibre of men and women present at this function today is a testimony of our collective resolve to dislodge the incompetent NDC from government, come December.

Madam Chairperson, it is a common knowledge that the past eight years have not gone down well with the NPP, in terms of our electoral performances. We gave out power easily to the NDC on two occasions due to complacency on our part in 2008, and the electoral fraud perpetuated by the Electoral Commission in 2012.

These two unfortunate defeats could have dampened the spirits of many a follower of a political party, but to those of us in PAP, we were motivated by Confucious' wise which I quote; "Our greatest glory lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall".

We, the young ladies and gentlemen gathered here, decided to rise from our political fall by coming together as a Volunteer Group to champion the cause of change in political leadership this year. It is exactly a year ago this month that Patriotic Ambassadors of Peace (PAP) was formed. The objective of the Group was a simple one: to canvass for votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates and this was to be done by embarking on outreach programmes in our selected constituencies.

We began our journey by paying a courtesy call on the NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo in March and he gave us his blessings and assigning us to work directly under the National Volunteer Coordinator, Mr. Frimpong. Nana Addo further advised that, we should work hard to ensure victory in December because we would be the direct beneficiaries of his administration, when God-willing, the people of Ghana gave him the mandate.

Madam Chairperson, I am happy to announce to this gathering that Team PAP has since embarked on series of outreaches in Ahafo-Ano North (Tepa), Ningo-Prampram (Mataheko & Prampram), Ho-West (Abutia), Ingleshie-Amanfrom-Bortianor), Kpone-Katamanso (Oyibi), Yapei-Kasawgu, Wa Central and Hohoe (Fodome & Gogdame) Constituencies. In each of these political trips, the Team spent three (3) days in the remotest parts of the constituencies to interact with the residents, involve ourselves in their activities, pasted posters, and sell the message of hope and change to them. We have also made several donations to some constituencies in the areas of computers, used clothings, food items, pampers, posters, t-shirts, mosquito nets, wipes, bicycles, and books to aid the campaign. Furthermore, we have propagated the NPP's message of Change - an Agenda for Jobs through press releases and on the social and mass media.

At this juncture, Madam Chairperson, permit me to doff off my hat for yourself, Mrs. Irene Ponu-Brenyah, the first grand daughter of the late SD Dombo. You have been a woman extra 'O' as far as financing of PAP's activities are concerned. You facilitated 106 boxes of items to the PC for Bole, Veronica Heming, 16 boxes campaign items to PAP, 1000 posters each to NPP PCs for Jirapa and Ellembelle. I equally appreciate the financial contributions by Katakyie Ing. Emmanuel Obeng-Atuah, my senior at Opoku Ware School, Mr. Michael Amoh, Hon. Clement Eledi, Derek Paa Nii Kwaku Nkansah, Alhaji Mohammed Adams, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku, Cecilia Appiah, Kwabena Boateng Jacaboba, Akora, George Asomaning, Benjamin Adu Gyamfi, Katakyie Kwadwo Opoku Adomako, Tracy Ogede Dombo, Emmanuel Owusu Mensah and PAP-Germany. Without them, PAP could have been a toothless bulldog, barking politically without biting any opponent.

Madam Chairperson, I cannot give credit to PAP's sponsors without recognising the efforts of PAPers who have been participating in our outreach programmes and contributing financially as well. These are the people who left their jobs, families, and risked their lives in the remotest parts of the country to preach the message of change. Fellow PAPers, you were fantastic in your delivery and PAP and NPP will be forever grateful to you for your sacrifices.

Today's event is a special one by all standards; Team PAP wants all its members to assemble here to socialise, eat, drink, dance, make fun, honour our sponsors and members and more importantly, raise funds to support the polling station activities on Election Day. I believe this is a worthy cause that we must all appreciate and get involved no matter the financial difficulties we face today in the country. As the adage goes; "No contribution is too small".

Madam Chairperson, Distinguished Guests, permit me to reveal that for majority of PAPers, we are not in this game for personal gains. But rather, to ensure that the right balance between our natural resources - gold, diamond, oil etc and the rich human capital is struck. This will put an end to joblessness, poor healthcare, poor education and poverty. In recognising the leadership crisis in the country at the moment, our Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo had this to say; "God did not put us on this rich land for us to be poor. It is bad leadership that is making us poor. Corruption is what has brought us poverty".

In conclusion Madam Chairperson, I would like to state that since it took only six Ghanaians, that is, the Big Six to guarantee our political independence, I, on behalf of PAPers assure the NPP that, we will also get involved in the crucial struggle to uproot the syndicates of CREATE, LOOT, and SHARE in the next ten days. We will be acting as Polling Agents on the Election Day, monitor the voting process keenly, carry voters from their homes to the voting centres, and protect the ballots with our lives. And with the Battle Still Being The Lord's, I believe our toil would not be in vain on December 7.

Thank you for being part of this memorable event.

God bless Ghana! God bless Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP!! God bless PAP!!!

