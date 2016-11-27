Tema-Akosombo rail project to commence in 2017 – Mahama

President John Mahama has reiterated government's commitment to revamp Ghana's rail sector.

According to him, cabinet has already approved the construction of the Tema-Akosombo railway for early in 2017.

He said funding for the project, has already been secured.

He said the proposed line, 84.8 kilometers, valued at $398.33 million, is expected to link the ports of Tema to the lake ports of Akosombo.

“Government in accordance with the developed railway master plan has signed an agreement through the Ghana Railway Development Authority with messier afcon of India to use a via credit from India to construct the Tema- Akosombo rail line.”

“This will be a multi-modal rail line linking the port of Tema to the Lake Port of Akosombo after cabinet and parliamentary approvals were received.”

Mahama said an agreement for the commencement of the work on the project; is yet to be signed, however, he is optimistic that will be done in the first quarter of 2017.

President Mahama said this was when he inaugurated the newly constructed Sekondi-Kojokrom railway line; in the Western Region on Saturday.

The President said the 14.5-kilometre Sekondi-Kojokrom Railway line, which was fully funded by the government, will serve two trains.

He said the commissioning of the trains will help ease traffic congestion in the town; and promote easy transformation of goods in the area.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor