Bring it on; Veep dares Bawumia on 170 questions

The Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has challenged running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to bring on his 170 question about the economy since he is ready to answer them now.

“He should bring it on, we are ready to answer him,” he said on Saturday.

Addressing supporters of the National Democratic Congress in Moree, his hometown, in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency of the Central Region, Amissah-Arthur described Dr. Bawumia supposed 170 questions as lies.

“When he started he said he has 170 statements and claims that the NDC should answer. When did statements and claims become questions? Ask him for me. The lies are too much. We've said at several places that these statements and claims are lies but he seems not to understand. Because he knows that when he speaks in Accra we will respond so he ran to Moree to ask the question here, he is lying, he's not asked anything and even the answers have already been provided.”

“He said during Mr. Kufuor's eight year reign, he improved the lives of Ghanaians by 400% and we told him that was a lie and that he should check his facts well but he has since not returned,” he explained.

Answer my 170 questions

Bawumia at a lecture in September painted what he believes is the exact picture of the country's economy under the NDC theme “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw.”

He has since then been pursuing the Vice President for about three months now demanding answers but the latter though has promised to answer the queries at political rallies, he is yet to fully answer the questions.

Dr. Bawumia who was also in Moree recently told the people to inform the Vice President that he is still waiting for his answers.

“I hear this is the Vice President Amissah Arthur's hometown is that the case? I have been looking for him. He has 170 questions to answer and he has been running away so tell him I came to his hometown and he should answer the 170 questions. There is nowhere to hide again,” he said.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

