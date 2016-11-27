Microsoft partners state agencies to fight piracy

Microsoft has partnered with some government agencies to promote Cyber safety and anti-piracy awareness in Ghana.

Microsoft in collaboration with the National Communication Authority, Ministry of Communication, and National Security Secretariat with the support from the US Government is hosted a week-long awareness drive on Cyber Security.

Speaking at Copyright Ghana Office as part of the week long awareness campaign, the Country Manager, of Microsoft Ghana, Derek Appiah emphasized the need to fight piracy.

“Technology is evolving and so is the increased need for security especially around information sharing. What was once a semi-isolated affair and it has become a multi-agency, cross-continent operation, with governments and rights holders alike striving to share information and pool resources,” he said.

He explained that the Cyber Security Awareness week kicks off presented information and thought provoking discussions on the economic importance of fighting piracy.

“The interactive Cyber Security Awareness program will also provide keen insights into the challenges that businesses face in protecting critical data from continual threats of attacks,” he said.

“We have partnered with the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Copyright office to create awareness, to promote and protect the rights of both users and fabricators of technology solutions” he added.

He maintained that networks are getting smarter and so are the threats, which calls for the need to work with governments to strengthen intellectual property laws and crack down on piracy

“The impact of pirated and counterfeit software has impacted the lives of many users who have been exposed to security breaches. As a company, we make Cyber security which broadly includes anti-piracy, our day to day business and as an industry leader we shall continue to forge partnerships to counter these threats to our consumers,” he said.

Credit: Microsoft Ghana