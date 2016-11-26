Perfector of Sentiments peace forum held in Accra

By Kwamina Tandoh/Elizabeth Tetteh, GNA

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA - Perfector of Sentiments (POS), a youth development focused Non-Governmental Organisation, has engaged some youth on the need to ensure that peace prevails in the country.

Under a project dubbed: 'I Pledge Peace Ghana 2016', and supported by UNESCO, the forum was a culmination of a non-partisan, citizen-led youth online campaign which involved people posting their pictures along with a peace message on the project's Facebook page.

The forum, which took place at the Silver Star Tower, Airport, was attended by many young people in peace T-shirts who held hands to form a human chain- a symbol of unity and tolerance.

Mr Jonathan Osei Owusu, Executive Director for POS Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said members of the campaign were drawn from the ten regions of the country and it involved people from all walks of life who volunteered to be advocates of peace.

'Peace is not merely a gift to be received; it is a task to be undertaken. We have no reason to be absolutely sure that because we have resolved electoral disputes over the years, we can take the 2016 elections for granted.

This is why POS Foundation and UNESCO have initiated this programme with a call on the youth not to allow themselves to be used as perpetrators of any violent act, he said.

Remember that 'if your party wins and you have an amputated limb, the party or that government cannot give you back your missing limb,' Mr Owusu said.

He urged the youth vote conscientiously to ensure that justice is served through the ballot box and not through violence.

Nana Ama McBrown, an Actress, who joined the youth to preach the message of peace, said conflicts has caused unrests and led to the loss of lives and properties in our neighbouring countries and Ghana must strive harder to maintain the existing peace.

'I have decided to join the social media campaign for peace because the youth are on these platforms and I believe that we can use it to pledge for peace, preach peace and say no to violence.

'I was in Cote d'Ivoire during their crisis and do not wish the same for Ghana. So let us all come on board and pledge peace for our nation,' Nana Ama McBrown said.

