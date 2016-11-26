Youth activists call for transparency and fairness in December polls

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA - Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, a youth activist, has called on the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders to ensure transparency and fairness in the December 7 polls.

This, he said, would ensure peace and stability before during and after the general election.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra over the weekend, Mr Apetorgbor said it is important for the youth and electorate to behave maturely to ensure a smooth electoral process that would ensure a very credible and transparent polls on December 7.

Mr Apetorgbor, who is also a former Media Relations Director of the Private Universities Students' Association of Ghana, said he had a firm belief in electing leaders through a transparent electoral process devoid of favoritism or nepotism.

'I believe in transparency and good leadership in electing our leaders. This mostly ensures peace and unity after the winner is declared', Mr Apetorgbor said.

He expressed unhappiness with the practice of some politicians who seek to influence the youth with money to perpetuate electoral violence.

He advised the youth to resist all attempts by any politician or pressure group to use them to foment trouble in this year's electioneering.

Mr Apetorgbor said the youth must rather conduct themselves in a peaceful and responsible manner and shun all acts that could plunge this country into chaos.

Mr Apetorgbor urged the youth to be mindful of those who encourage them to commit these crimes which could lead them to prison or death.

He said Ghana had chalked up a lot of successes in its democratic dispensation and called on all stakeholders to play their roles to sustain and consolidate the gains chalked.

