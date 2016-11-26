'Careless talk costs lives'- Elders' Forum

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA - The Forum of Ghanaian Elders has said 'careless talk costs lives' and divides a nation.

The Forum said public speaking in the country was steadily losing sight of the universally accepted norms.

The Most Reverend Dr Robert Aboagye-Mensah, the immediate-past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, speaking at the Forum's maiden press conference, said careless language could lead to civil wars.

He said peace that was grounded on justice and fairness has lasting potentials and urged Ghanaians to maintain the current peace being enjoyed in the country.

Most Reverend Aboagye-Mensah said Ghana has been commended worldwide as a place where both Christians and Muslims have the highest cordial relationship and this must be maintained.

He expressed the hope that the Electoral Commission would listen to the concerns of the people and promote the interest of the state.

Mr Joe Lartey, a member of the Forum, said anyone speaking in public must be fully prepared and they must be honest in what they say so as to maintain the sacred bond of trust between speaker and audience.

'Avoid name calling and other forms of abusive language, words are powerful weapons; they cannot break bones but they inflict such ghastly wounds on the psyche of an individual that can defy healing,' he said.

