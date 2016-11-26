Airtel Storms Madina With Service Excellence Clinic

Airtel, the Smartphone Network, has taken its Service Excellence Clinic to Madina, a suburb of Accra, to avail its world class services to customers within the locality.

The Service Excellence Clinic, pioneered by the company, brings Airtel’s exceptional customer experience teams directly into the homes and localities of customers. Through the clinics, Airtel employees engage with customers, resolve their challenges and reward them with discounted offers and souvenirs.

The team spent the day educating customers on Airtel’s superior Voice, Data, Airtel Business and Airtel Money prepositions. They also engaged customers on Airtel Premier’s unique offer for high value customers.

Airtel Premier, the first of its kind in the industry, provides unparalleled telecommunication and lifestyle offerings for high value customers. Airtel PremierCustomers enjoy offers such as exclusive access in Airtel shops, VVIP access to over 700 Airport lounges across the world, discounts on airfares, hotels, restaurants and free shopping vouchers.

Speaking to the Service ClinicFrank Gyan, Head of Customer Experience, said, “This is one of many service clinics we have organised this year to bring our best-in-class services closer to our customers. As a business, we are aware that work and other commitments sometimes make it difficult for customers to visit our Customer Experience Centers for services. That is why we are bringing the Centers to them – to resolve their challenges and reward them for remaining loyal to Airtel”.

“As a business, delighting customers with our superior offerings and exceptional customer service is at the center of what we do at Airtel. Today, we had the pleasure of connecting with our customers, listening to their concerns and taking feedback to improve our service delivery. We also educated them on our tailored made telecom and lifestyle Premier offers, superior data and internet packages, our end-to-end enterprise solutions and Airtel Money – Ghana’s most secured and convenient mobile finance platform. We will continue to roll out these Service Clinics across the country to connect with as many customers as we can”. He concluded

Some lucky customers who participated in a ‘lucky dip’ walked away with amazing souvenirs from Airtel.

As part of the drive to celebrate customers, some Airtel Premier customers and their spouses, who celebrated their birthdays in the month of October as well as those who have been on the network for a specified period of time will be specially recognised and rewarded over the weekend.

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed DSL broadband, IPTV, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 359 million customers across its operations at the end of July 2016. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com

About Airtel in Africa

Airtel is driven by the vision of providing affordable and innovative mobile services to all. Airtel has 17 operations in Africa: Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Airtel International is a Bharti Airtel company. For more information, please visit www.airtel.com, or ‘like’ the Airtel Ghana Facebook page via www.facebook.com/airtelgh or follow us on Twitter via the handle @airtelghana.