NDC Launches Free Health Screening For Kumasi Residents

The Free Health Screening Team of the governing National Democratic Congress(NDC) on Wednesday this week stormed Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital and launched the region first phase of the free health screening exercises for residents to benefit.

The free health screening team dubbed, "DR DR NDC", the brain child of Dr Catherine Deynu, the Deputy National Women's Organiser of the party, is in the region to provide free healthcare to residents as part of the NDC Government intervention policies for Ghanaians.

The launching ceremony was attended by constituency women Organisers, Young Ladies for Mahama, youth leaders,among other party members within the Nhyiaso constituency.

The Deputy National Women's Organiser seized the opportunity to encourage the constituency women executives to ensure all residents irrespective of their political affiliation benefit from the programme.

Over three thousand residents of Nhyiaso constituency and its environs within the Kumasi Metropolis of Ashanti Region turned out at the Regional Minister Residence where the launching took place to access the free healthcare.

The beneficiaries were educated and screened on diabetes, malaria, hypertension and the importance of living a healthy life.

Dr Catherine who has already launched the free health screening exercises in the three Northern Regions and Volta Region, had on Tuesday November 22, launched the Central Regional phase at Upper Denkyira East Municipality and Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region.

According to her, the exercise is aimed at providing free quality health care to the residents as part of the NDC social democratic government health intervention policies.

She explained that the "DR.DR NDC " National Health ScreeningTeam embarked on such exercises for the underprivileged in deprived communities across the country, adding, “with general elections coming up, it is appropriate to put electorate in shape of good health, especially the poor in society as most of them lack the funds to cater for their health needs”.

The team, she said will screening residents in most of the communities within some of constituencies in the Ashanti region till the election day on December 7.

Already, the government has been registering and treating old citizens for free under the Aged Social protection programme of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Scheme( NHIS).

But expressing confidence in the success of the free health screening, Dr Catherine said: “We have succeeded on the nation-wide programme and that caring for the aged and less privileged in the country, is the NDC social responsibility, and that had been a motivation to initiate DR.DR NDC, health screening."

TheFree Health Screening team, she indicated also formed part of her contribution to the NDC victory and would help to bridge the gap between far-flung villages and healthcare that is so often centrally available but out of reach for local folks.

The Deputy National Women's Organiser added that, if the party is able to sustain activities like the free health screening it will be helping to build a healthier families and healthier communities to support the transformational agenda of government.

She further charged party members to use the opportunity to preach the good work of President John Mahama and the need for him to be retain at the forthcoming general elections, adding the exercises sustainability is high under only the NDC Government.

Beneficiaries were screened for various diseases including malaria, Hypertension, amenities, breast cancer, blood pressure checking, body pains, random blood sugar testing and fever.

Some were provided with medications, but those with complicated cases were asked to seek further health care at the appropriate hospitals for treatment.