Politics | 26 November 2016 20:51 CET

Bawumia’s 170 ‘Questions’ Mere Claims And Lies – Veep

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Vice President Bekoe Amissah Arthur has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 170 questions about the Ghanaian economy, under the NDC government, as mere lies and claims.

According to him, it is strange that the former deputy governor of the Central Bank is going around making statements and claims, and yet posing them to the public as questions for the NDC to respond to.

Dr. Bawumia has raised 170 questions over the performance of the Ghanaian economy under the Mahama administration and dared the Vice President to react to them since he is an economist and a former governor of the Central bank.

When he visited Mr Amissah-Arthur’s hometown to campaign, Bawumia mockingly asked of the whereabouts of the former Central Bank governor and said the questions were still waiting for him.

Responding to the challenge for the first time, the Vice President said the NPP running mate still needs tutorials on how the economy actually works.

“He [Bawumia] said he has posed 170 statements and claims that NDC should answer. Since when did statements and claims become questions? Ask him for me. The lies are many.

“Although we have said several times that those statement and claims are lies, he [Bawumia] doesn’t understand. I think we have to explain to him so he understands.

“He’s lying! He hasn’t asked any question. “He [Bawumia] claimed the living conditions of Ghanaians improved by 400 per cent under the eight-year rule of President Kufuor. He’s lying; he should go back and do his calculation again,” the Vice President told a gathering in his hometown Moree

