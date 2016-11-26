I Will Ensure Jomoro And Western Region Benefit From Oil And Gas - Nduom

The 2016 Progressive People's Party flag bearer Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has disclosed that if the oil and gas will not benefit the ordinary Ghanaian, then it must stay in the ground.

He assured the people of Jomoro that they will be the first beneficiaries of oil revenue when he becomes President, then the rest of Western Region and then the rest of Ghana. He recounted how diamond has not helped Akwatia and how gold has not helped the Obuasi people and resolved that he will not loom on for Jomoro people to suffer the same fate.

He was speaking at a mini rally at Half Assini which was attended by the chiefs and people and PPP supporters. He reminded the people about his efforts as Energy Minister to ensure that the Osagyefo Power Barge was moved to Efassu-Mangyea. He talked to them about his efforts that contributed to the oil find in the constituency.

'Today, you have oil and gas, but can you tell me any benefit that you have had from this natural resource? I will prefer we put in the right policies and framework that will ensure that the people of western region enjoy the benefits before the rest of Ghana else the oil will remain in the ground''. Dr. Nduom made his plans known for the establishment of a petrochemicals industry in the Western Region and the reconstruction of the towns and villages in Jomoro so that the people can feel directly the benefits of the oil and gas.

He later introduced the PPP parliamentary candidate Mathew Kwao Bentho to the people and asked them to support him to go parliament to help change aspects of the constitution working against Ghana’s progress.

Dr Nduom is on a three day tour of the western region before he moves to the Eastern and Ashanti regions.