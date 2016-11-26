PPP To Build Ultra - Modern Market And School For Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has promised to build an ultra-modern market and a school in Santana, a suburb in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.

The PPP believes the residents living in and around the Santana market deserve an ultra modern market and a school hence the Party’s decision to build them a new one.

‘The Santana market is an old market which will never go away but has also not seen any growth and development. It’s been around for over 40 years and the traders as well residents have expressed the need for a new market complex that will also take care of the educational needs of their children,’ PPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, William Dowokpor revealed.

Interacting with the market women at the Santana market during his market storm campaign, William Dowokpor, who also doubles as the 1st National Vice Chairperson of the party said ‘PPP in its third year of governance would hand over an ultra-modern market for the market women and traders.’

He bemoaned the current state of the Santana market where it is too open and there are no cubicles for the market women to keep their goods and wares and noted that the new market that the PPP will build for them would have cubicles where they can safely keep all the goods and ware.

‘The Santana market since the last 40 years has been the same and that PPP is ready to change that situation in the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency,’ a confident looking Dowokpor reiterated.

Explaining the rationale for building the ultra modern school, he said it falls directly in line with the Free Compulsory Universal and Basic Education (FCUBE) plans of the PPP so the party wants to make sure it does not leave out the children of the market women and traders.

‘The market women have been craving for a school where they can take their kids to whiles they attend to their market activities. They brought that request to me and we would honour it and make sure we build an ultra modern school for them as well’ Mr. Dowokpor indicated.

The PPP campaign team visited and interacted with food vendors and customers at the University of Ghana’s Bush Canteen and Night markets, explaining the party’s alternative policy visions to the electorate.

For her part, the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the PPP, Berlinda Bulley, who accompanied Mr. Dowokpor on the market storm campaign, charged the market women, food vendors and students to vote massively for the PPP.