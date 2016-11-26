NPP Is An Anti-northerners' Party?

I have come across two very ridiculous pieces. one is an easy to detect as a concocted audio and the other a confession by a crybaby and a bitter/sore loser of an election, of which these two pieces seek to push to the world that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) is an Akan/Anti-Northerners' party which seeks to undermine the growth of Northerners in Ghana.

I laughed at it when I initially heard the two because I saw the two as very weak propaganda which shouldn't even be able to deceive a class one pupil, but I was shocked to hear and notice later that some of my grown northern friends of whom some are very educated have fallen for this propaganda.

Below are my reasons which suggest that NPP is not an anti-northerners' party and that any northerner who falls for such propaganda is not smart, yes, I will not mince words, any northerner who allows himself to fall for such a weak propaganda is not smart.

Firstly, the 1992 constitution doesn't allow political parties to be formed based on tribes and religions but it is supposed to be nationalist in nature.

More over, UP which is the mother party of the NPP was formed based on a combination of all tribes and religions in Ghana of which the northerners headed by Dombo under the leadership of the Northern People's Party(NPP) were the biggest stakeholder during its formation in terms of the number of followers each of the parties which came together to form it had.

As a result, any perceived competition between tribes such as the one between the Akans and northerners if only it exists should not be a reason for any Northerner or Akan to extend it's anger to the NPP because NPP is not on the side of any tribe.

Aside that, there are many other perceived competitions between other tribes such as; Northerners and Ewes, Gas and Northerners, Gas and Ewes, Akans and Ewes and others so why are these tribes, Ghanaians and people living in Ghana not also tagging the NDC as anti certain tribes.

Further more, as some one who currently wished the NPP will always be in power because of facts showing that their competence surpass that of the NDC, I currently hoped the NPP had been a true Akan party so that the NPP would have always been in power since the Akans are the majority in Ghana. But sad enough, since the NPP has not branded itself in that way and as a result not an Akan Party, it has not been winning all elections in Ghana with sometimes even struggling over votes in some of these Akan regions with the 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2012 election results as my reference.

Secondly, it was the Provisional National Defense Council(PNDC), the mother party of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) which disgracefully through a Coup removed the first Northerner, Dr Hilla Limann from office as a constitutionally elected President and also maltreated him till his death as an Ex-President.

Let us take note that it was a branch of the UP tradition, that is the United National Convention(UNC) party headed by Nana Addo's uncle, William Ofori Atta which enabled Hilla Limann as the Flagbearer of the People's National Party(PNP) to win the election after he and the entire party fully threw their support for Limann in the second round of the 1979 election which brought about the third republic.

Nana Addo was the General Secretary of the UNC party at that time.

Thirdly, it has only been the NPP who has always given Northerners at least the second most prestigious position in a political party on a silver platter right from 1992 to now with the exception of the 1996 which was given to the a non northerner because of the agreement of the Great Alliance which brought together Kufour as the Flagbearer and Arkaah as the running mate.

The NDC never gave such to the Northerners until its first time in 2000.

Fourthly, even though NPP had very few people from the northern regions as representatives in Parliament, it gave more positions to the northerners under the 8 years rule of Ex- President Kufour as compared to that of the NDC with respect to their representations of Northerners from the three northern regions and other regions in Parliament.

On the fifth, eventhough the northern regions have not been fans of the NPP, under the 8 years rule of the NPP, every Northerner is very much aware of the huge development that was brought into the area, far better than what the perceived lovers of the northerners, the NDC has done for them.

Actually, it has rather been the NDC especially this one under President Mahama that has intentionally taken the wind out of the sail which could have brought a huge prosperity and development to the northerners and their region.

One of such examples is SADA, the policy the NDC labelled as impossible when Nana Addo proposed it as Northern Development Authourity(NDA), and after stole it and used as a corruption tool to milk Northerners and their region dry.

Also taking the manifestos of both the NPP and NDC into consideration, even the silliest in the head and/or the most mischievous will even attest to the fact that the NPP has better plans for the Northerners, Zongos and Muslims than what the NDC has for them.

On the sixth, what do Northerners stand to lose if they give their support to the NPP and try Nana Addo and Bawumia?

What are Northerners afraid of especially considering they have already experienced an 8 years rule under a Kufour led NPP administration?

I ask again, what do Northerners stand to lose if they vote for NPP?

To end, even though I'm an Akan, I look like a northerner and an ewe more than any average Northerner in Ghana, I have northern and ewe links through my ancestors and as a result, I am treated as a northerner everywhere I find myself at so I don't want any one to just rubbish the points I have raised above with an untruth and a weak excuse such as; "you are not a Northerner so you won't understand our concerns"

Thank You

Hhhmm may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Critical Thinkers International