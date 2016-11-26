Mahama commissions new rail lines; promises to revamp sector

President John Mahama has said the rail transport sector will see massive transformation if he is voted into power for another term.

According to him, government is already prioritizing the sector by revamping some old rail lines and securing loans to build new ones.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed railway lines from Sekondi to Takoradi Harbour, President Mahama also said work will soon start on the Tema-Akosombo railway lines.

"In 2010 government rebuilt and commissioned the rail line from Asopotsonaa to the Tema harbour. In 2013, the line was further extended to the Community One in Tema to provide a continuous rail journey from the heart of Accra to the centre of Tema township.

"Today we are commissioning a similar effort by government," he said.

The president noted that in line with the objective of revamping the sector, government in accordance with the development railway masterplan has signed an agreement with India for the construction of the Tema Akosombo railway line.

The president, who is on a campaign tour of the western region addressed a rally at Dadieso, Saturday.

Joy FM's Seth Kwame Boateng who was present at Dadieso in the Suaman district of the western region said the community is a cocoa growing area which shares border with Ivory coast.

The president was happy with the efforts of his government in improving the quality of the roads in the area.

He added there are more to be fixed and his government is in the process of doing exactly that in the coming years.

He said under his government, all the 10 regions have benefited from the distribution of the national cake while trumpeting the provision of the basic necessities of life including hospitals, schools, water, electricity and jobs.

The president said Ghana's first president Dr. Nkrumah did these same things but was insulted by critics who suggested it was not necessary at the time yet those things are still serving the interest of the country.

He promised to upgrade the health facility and senior high school at Suaman district.