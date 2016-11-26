In Pursuit of A Political Career: A Paradoxical Farce?

I am veering from my usual choice of topics around health and social care to discuss the pervading mood of our politics in recent times which I find confounding.

These are desperate times for many Ghanaian politicians. Some are willing to do whatever it takes to win an election or retain their positions. We have seen some rather ludicrously absurd photos and videos of politicians doing all sorts, going to shrines, churches, mosques, restless and in absolute despair seeking for power.

Now, the question is, why all this desperation in pursuit of a political career? What is driving our politicians to pursue a political career in recent times? Are they going into politics because of their strong aspirations to change things for the average Ghanaian? Influence the course of government? Do they really give a hoot about public sentiment? Do they really have any noble aims for pursuing a political career? Well, we may have some politicians who have some altruistic reasons and may want to contribute to good governments but the honest truth is, it is difficult and almost impossible to expect politicians in our time devoid of materialistic aspirations and ideals subverted by man’s nature of competition, self-interest and search for power, money and estates. Perhaps, we love the Machiavelli (how to rule people with cynicism and deception) influence. I believe to be a politician could be a difficult job which demands a lot of sacrifices if people are sincere to it.

Our politicians seem to have so much energy and answers. Many do not appear to have a touch of reality. Perhaps, because they live in different worlds from most Ghanaians and just do not understand what they are trying to achieve or have achieved. We have seen hate speeches and outright personal insults. We have also seen some fine and honourable looking men and women with excellent communication skills, personal responsibility, good commitment, some overly confident, good charisma and others with quite unusual enduring power of self-assertiveness and seemingly genuine passion to help people.

Is the strong and desperate pursuit of a political career becoming increasingly a paradoxical farce? Do we not see this desperation year after year and months to elections? It is that time year once again. The desperation for power is aggressive, wilful and mentally very vigorous.

The contest is getting vicious, rowdy and rather interesting. We have seen finely designed booklets with assurances, pledges and promises. We see these booklets year after year anyway however this is what we still see: Unbelievably poor basic infrastructures; incredibly huge misappropriation of state funds- our politicians seem to get richer by the day; agriculture production is reduced to the extent that we are importing tomatoes, onions, kontomire and even koobi from neighbouring countries; We are borrowing continuously and drowning in indebtedness; We seem to have lost our ability to produce raw materials, we do not seem to be producing much. Almost everything is imported!; Our health facilities are an absolute death trap- thanks to our doctors and nurses for your hard work though, you do your best with nothing. Patients are sleeping on mats and dying witlessly.

Ghana has one of the worst mortality rates in the world; our transport systems are so poor; children left to survive on the streets and provide for themselves. Children left to prostitute to pay their school fees, children as young as three left to sell on the streets to survive; school children carrying their own chairs to school in the 21st century! Mentally ill and physically disabled people left without hope and in despondency to survive; the list is never ending…..

The desperation, zeal and vigour our politicians are portraying in recent times in their bid to win power is quite astounding. We hope all their energies will be diverted towards good governance and passion to serve when they win the power the so desperately and frantically wish for.

Good luck to all politicians and God bless Ghana.

Eugenia Ntekor

[email protected]