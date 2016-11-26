Mahama Better Than All His Predecessors – UPSA Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Nii Alabi says no government has performed better than the Mahama-led administration.

According to Prof. Joshua Nii Alabi, there is evidence to show the developmental and infrastructural projects in health, education, roads, and energy among others undertaken by President Mahama.

In an interaction with UPSA TEIN members on Thursday when the Chief of Staff’s Julius Debra’s campaign team met with students, Prof. Alabi stressed the need to give President Mahama a second term to take off and accelerate the aircraft (Ghana) to its destination.

He acknowledged the fact that UPSA has become a household name in academia because his eight years of leadership as a Vice Chancellor has given the university massive development.