Akufo-Addo rallies Brong Ahafo to vote NPP

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to electorates in the Brong Ahafo Region to vote massively for him and the NPP's parliamentary candidates to secure victory for the party in the December, 7 polls.

According to him, the Brong Ahafo Region has become the decider of elections in the country due to their pattern of voting.

He emphasized the NPP was not going to stop appealing for their votes and assured them that an NPP government will ensure massive socio-economic growth for the country.

He further appealed to residents of the region “not to repeat the mistake of the past by voting for incompetent people whose aim was to loot and enrich themselves in government.”

“I'm in politics to use my knowledge and competence in helping to develop the nation for the benefit of all” he added.

The NPP flagbearer said this when he addressed a mammoth gathering of supporters in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region ahead of the December polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo told party supporters that under his leadership the government would improve agriculture in the region with the re-introduction of policies to boost cocoa and cashew production.

According to him, the NPP under former President Kuffour increased the production of cocoa from 320,000 tonnes to 1 million tonnes through the implementation of cocoa mass spraying programme, provision of seedlings, free fertilizers and the introduction of subsidy to boost the agricultural sector.

“Regrettably, all these initiatives have been killed by the Mahama-led administration and Nana Addo's administration will be restored them to make agriculture meaningful”, he added.

He said the NPP will revamp the cassava and cashew industry in the area with the establishment of a cocoa and cashew development authority to boost the sector as a way of creating jobs for the youth as well as improve commercial agriculture.

Nana Addo lamented that although the country was endowed with natural resources enough to propel it to improved development, the many people in the country continue to live in poverty due to the current government corruption and incompetent management of the economy.

He promised that an NPP administration will reverse the trend and serve an open and transparent administration.

The NPP presidential candidate reiterated the party's willingness to implement the 'one district, one factory' policy, indicating that it would encourage agricultural practices and bring more jobs to the area to address unemployment situation in the country.

“My administration will intensify the study and teaching of ICT and Adult Education to make our human resource more useful for production and development of the nation”, he opined,

On tribal politics, he described the NDC as nation wreckers urging electorates to ignore them and vote base on issues and programmes.

A former presidential hopeful of the NPP, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten for his part, said the party had already won the 2016 elections and tasked supporters and sympathizers to turn up in their numbers to vote and police their ballots to ensure that the NPP takes over the administration of the country in January 2017.

He promised massive job creation programs under Akufo-Addo's administration and encouraged party activists to embark on door-to-door campaigns with the party's message of hope.

Other speakers at the event included the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Nana Obiri Boahen, National Women's Organizer, Otiko Afisah Djabah, former Minister of Information, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Captain Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, former Deputy Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Popular Kumawood movie actor Agya Koo and Akwasi Addai Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP) who recently announced his support for the NPP among others.

By: Mashoud Kombat & Sammy Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana