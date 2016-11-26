Adaklu parliamentary aspirants pledge to improve the image the district

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA - Two candidates vying for parliamentary seat in the Adaklu Constituency have vowed to pursue the agenda of improving the lot of the area when elected to Parliament.

They made the commitment during a dialogue organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for parliamentary aspirants in the constituency.

Both candidates Dr Samuel Buame of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Edem Hiagbe Dzanku of the National Democratic Party (NDP) were upbeat about their chances at the polls on December 7 and expressed their determination to ensure that the numerous challenges confronting them would be resolved.

The candidates, who were quizzed on issues based on a research conducted by the NCCE, answered questions on education, health, employment and agriculture; and expressed their readiness to be worthy ambassadors of the people.

Dr Samuel Buame said the road network in the district was very bad and he would ensure that they are rehabilitated and this would be done besides fixing the water challenges of the constituency.

Mr Edem Hiagbe Dzanku pledged create a special fund for teacher trainees in the constituency adding that he would ensure that the district capital development fund was used for its stated purpose.

He also pledged to establish a scholarship fund for brilliant but disabled people in the constituency.

Mr Kenneth Kponor, the Volta Regional Director of NCCE, said 'let us ensure that we focus on issues that unite us and refrain from comments that will divide us'.

