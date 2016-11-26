Retain the NDC, Jomoro citizens urged

Half -Assini (W/R), Nov. 26, GNA - The people in the Jomoro District of the Western Region have been asked to vote massively in the coming polls to retain President John Dramani Mahama to continue with his the development efforts.

Nana Oye Lithur, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, made the appeal at Half-Assini when she addressed the aged, People living With Disabilities (PWDs) and fisher folks in the area as part of her two day tour of the Western and Central Regions.

The visit was to enable her deliberate with the people and to solicit their support for the President in the December elections.

Nana Oye Lithur said President Mahama has been destined by God to rule the country, adding that 'like the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, he has love and compassion for the country'.

She said President Mahama's achievements in his first term in office, was unprecedented in the history of the country and thus deserves a second term to continue with his efforts.

Nana Oye Lithur said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government has put in place more social interventions programmes besides the Livelihood Employment Against Poverty (LEAP), to improve the lot of the aged and vulnerable in society.

She also called on the electorate to vote for the NDC parliamentary Candidate in the area Mr Thomas Elleamo Yankey.

Nana Oye Lithur said there is the need to spread the information on the achievements of the NDC government to ensure a resounding victory in the coming elections.

The Minister later addressed a similar conference at Shama near Sekondi.

GNA