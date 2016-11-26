Ministry holds Northern Regional market women's conference

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 26, GNA - The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has held a conference for some market women in the Northern Region as part of its (MoGCSP) efforts to empower them.

As part of the conference, participants, who were drawn from some of the major markets in the region, were trained on financial literacy, use of technology, sanitation and hygiene, and how to relate with local authorities at the various markets.

Nana Oye Lithur, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who addressed the two-day conference in Tamale, said the conference was to equip participants with competencies in the use of technology and other skills that would help enhance their operations in the market.

She said the MoGCSP recently conducted a study in Techiman and Agbogbloshie Markets, which revealed that many market women have not participated in any form of training or direct economic empowerment initiatives hence the conference.

She said the government was committed to empowering women in all sectors of the country to reach their highest potential adding 'in this regard, we have put in place measures to facilitate an enabling environment that promotes the empowerment of women'.

Alhaji Hanan Gundadow, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, said government was constructing new markets as well as improving the conditions of other markets in the metropolis to facilitate trade amongst the people.

