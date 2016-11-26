Vote massively for NDC - Jomoro Association

Ahobre (W/R), Nov. 26, GNA - Jomoro citizens living abroad have urged to return home vote and retain the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in office during the forthcoming elections.

Mr Dan Bossoe, the President of the Jomoro Citizens Association, made the appeal in separate ceremonies at Ahobre Numbers One and Two, both fishing communities, near Half-Assini in Western Region.

He said President John Dramani Mahama has promised to bring the Osagyefo Power Badge at Effasu near Half-Assini and Domunli Gas Project at Bonyere near Tikobo Number One on stream in his second term and that it is imperative to retain the NDC party to make this pledge a reality.

The Association, as part of its activities, has embarked on an outreach programme in selected communities of the District to sensitize the electorates on the need to vote to retain the NDC Party in Power.

Mr Bossoe said President Mahama has repeated his campaign promise to the area on six occasions notably during his Commissioning of Cape Coast sports Stadium, Komenda Sugar Factory and convertion of Takoradi Technical School into University among others, thus signifying his commitment to the pledge.

He said when the projects are finally established, it would create more jobs for the teaming unemployed youth of the area to improve upon their living conditions.

He said that in the short period when the Effasu and Domunli projects operated, economic activities in the area had increased, adding that more jobs would be created when the projects become fully operational next year.

Mr Bossoe said the people in the area could only demand accountability from the President on his campaign promises to them if they contribute towards his reelection on December 7.

He urged the people to also vote for the NDC parliamentary Candidate in the area, Mr Thomas Elleamo Yankey to enable President Mahama get the right people to help him execute his programmes and policies

Mr Kingsley Blay Ackah, Secretary to the Association, said the Association has the District at heart and has been lobbying for some social amenities for the area.

He said elections were about who can propel our development better and urged the people to vote for the NDC for their development needs to be addressed.

