Ho Technical University matriculates more students

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Nov. 26, GNA - The Ho Technical University (HTU) has matriculated foundation students of the University after its conversion from a Polytechnic.

The 974 students, made up of 668 males and 306 females are pursuing programmes in Bachelor in Technology, Higher National Diploma and non-tertiary courses.

Professor Emmanuel Sakyi, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, said HTU is a brand and asked the students to count themselves blessed to be the pioneering students.

He urged them to aspire to levels of excellence and proficiency, serve as good ambassadors of the institution and use proper channel of communication during their stay in the University.

HTU, formerly, Ho Polytechnic was converted into a Technical University following the passage of the Technical Universities Act 2016 (ACT 922) with the mandate to award degrees, diplomas, certificates and other qualifications to the highest levels in engineering, science and technology based disciplines.

GNA