Our roads needs refurbishment - Naba Awini III

Naga (U/E) Nov. 26, GNA - Naba Olando Ayamga Awini III, the chief of Naga Traditional Area in the Kassena - Nankana District of the Upper East Region, has appealed to Government to rehabilitate the roads linking Naga to Bolgatanga, Navrongo and Walewale.

He said the people in the area are currently unable to transport the large quantities of produce made annually to other parts of the region for sale because of the bad road network.

Naba Awini III, who is also the newly elected President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, said this when President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on him as part of his four-day campaign tour of the region.

He also said the entire community had only one Junior High School (JHS) and there were no accommodation facilities for teachers.

Naba Awini III expressed happiness with the 'provision of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and the extension of rural electrification to the area.'

He also commended government for the refurbishment of the Tono irrigation dam saying this has increased food production in the district.

President Mahama said the Navrongo- Naga road has been awarded to two contractors to fast track the work, while work on the Bolga - Naga road would also soon begin.

He said the government has done a lot of work over the past four years by spreading various development projects across the length and breadth of the country.

He said in order to have food security, the irrigation systems would have to be improved and in this regard, all the irrigation dams are being rehabilitated to ensure that farmers can undertake all year farming activities.

The President said the total land area in Ghana under irrigation had increased from 111,000 hectares to 200,000 hectares.

He said work on a new irrigation dam at Garu, that was designed to irrigate about 1,500 hectares of land would soon begin, whiles work on the Kanba dam in the Upper West Region has been completed.

'I am very surprised to hear there is only one JHS in Naga, it is wholly inadequate and so if the District Assembly would start work on another school. We would discuss with your District Assembly so they can begin finding a site in the community where the JHS would be located,' the President said.

He congratulated the chief for his recent election as President of the Regional House of Chiefs and called on the electorates to vote massively for the NDC.

