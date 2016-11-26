First Lady commiserates with Asanteman

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Kumasi (A/R), Nov. 26, GNA - The First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, has called on Otumfuor Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to commiserate with him on the passing of his mother.

The Asantehemaa, Queen mother of Asante Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, died on November 14 at the age of 111.

Mrs Mahama was accompanied by Ms Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, Minister of Education, Ms Sherry Ayittey, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts as well as some executives of the National Democratic Congress Party.

At the Manyhia Palace, the First Lady signed the book of condolence opened for the late Asantehemaa and later went round to condole with mourners who had gathered at the Palace.

GNA