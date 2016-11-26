The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Social News | 26 November 2016 17:00 CET

First Lady commiserates with Asanteman

By GNA

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA
Kumasi (A/R), Nov. 26, GNA - The First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, has called on Otumfuor Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to commiserate with him on the passing of his mother.

The Asantehemaa, Queen mother of Asante Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, died on November 14 at the age of 111.

Mrs Mahama was accompanied by Ms Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, Minister of Education, Ms Sherry Ayittey, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts as well as some executives of the National Democratic Congress Party.

At the Manyhia Palace, the First Lady signed the book of condolence opened for the late Asantehemaa and later went round to condole with mourners who had gathered at the Palace.

GNA

Social News

Physical beauty is a gift but inner beauty is a duty
By: Anita Agyare
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img