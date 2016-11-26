I’ll end open defecation by 2021 – Mahama

President John Mahama has said his government is committed to ending the practice of open defecation by 2021.

To this end, the President has outlined the investment made in the provision of proper toilet facilities and increase access to proper sewage systems.

“In my manifesto for the 2016 election, I have made a definite commitment to end open defecation by year 2021. Over the next four years we are going to implement an aggressive programme to provide all Ghanaians with decent toilet facilities,” he added.

The President, who was speaking at the inauguration of the Lavender Hill feacal treatment plant, was also optimistic of a reduction in negative health effects associated with poor liquid waste disposal and management in the short to medium term.

“We also are commissioning the Adjen Kotoko plant which is built near the Accra Compost plant and that also receives between 60 and hundred trucks every day. So with the capacity of this plant the Kotoku plant and the rehabilitation of the Mudol, we have enough capacity to take all the fecal waste produced in the Greater Accra Metropolitan area, treat it and make it safe for the environment.”

The treatment plant has the capacity to treat 2000 cubic meters of liquid waste from 200 cesspit emptiers, daily.

It is also expected to create about 200 direct jobs.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Pius Blay Amihere/citifmonline.com/Ghana

