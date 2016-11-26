Cape Coast cholera outbreak toll increases to 400

Health authorities in the Cape Coast are still battling with cholera cases even as they attempt to ban food vending on the campus of the University of Cape Coast.

Over 400 people have been affected by the outbreak since it broke about a month ago.

Richard Kwadwo Nyarko visited some of the health facilities in the metropolis and reports the situation is becoming alarming.

He said 200 cases have been reported at the University of Cape Coast hospital alone with fears the situation may take a turn to the worse.

According to him car parks have now been turned into cholera treatment rooms for some students who have contracted the disease.

As exams is approaching, the cases of cholera may just worsen because students may not have time to cook their own food.

But the university authorities are advising the students to cook their own food and to observe food hygiene.

Benjamin Amoako is the Cape Coast diseases control officer said the outbreak is still not over.

"People should just watch the food they eat and the water they drink. We advice that people should cook their own food.

"Metro health is very happy the university administration has taken up the issue and also going ahead to ensure that food vending on campus is stopped for the mean time until the outbreak is over," he said

The Cape Coast Metro Hospital has not been left out of the cholera outbreak.

In November 2, 2016, the Ghana Health Service announced the outbreak of the disease in the region with at least 156 cases recorded at the time.

However, Benjamin Amoako said at least 400 cases have so far been recorded. There is no reports of death.

In 2014 Ghana recorded a staggering 17,000 cases of Cholera outbreak , with 150 deaths, a figure said to be the worse in 30 years. The outbreak was nationwide.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com