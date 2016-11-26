Newmont Ahafo mine is mining company of the year

Newmont Gold Ghana Limited- Ahafo mine, has been awarded as the mining company of the year 2015.

The company, beat off competition from about a dozen others to win the coveted prize at this year's Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA).

The company, in addition, topped in four other award categories on the night.

Organised by the Ghana Chamber of Mines the award honored deserving members as well as other allied industries, organisations and individuals who have contributed to the growth of the mining sector for the year under review [2015].

Over 20 award categories were presented at this year's ceremony.

This included best mining company in local content; occupational health and safety; innovation as well as CSR investment project.

Other major awards were the lifetime achievers award and mining company of the year.

A former CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ambassador Bentum Williams was presented with the Lifetime Achievers Award.

The Regional Senior Vice President for Newmont Africa, Alwin Pretorius attributed the success to the company's focus on creating value and engaging in sustainable mining.

Citi CBS awarded for best mining reportage

The award winning radio program, the Citi Breakfast Show, was also adjudged as the best radio program in promoting environmentally responsible mining in Ghana.

The Citi CBS was rewarded with a citation of excellence at this year's Ghana Mining Awards.

The citation stated that the award is to honor the Citi CBS for “vigorously promoting environmentally responsible mining in Ghana through objective and analytical reportage.”

It added, “your relentless campaign against the upsurge of illegal mining and its consequent destruction of major water bodies in Ghana is admirable and worth emulating.”

A former President of the Chamber of Mines, Kwaku Andoh Awortwi lamented the impact of galamsey on the activities of mining companies.

“One thing that has really surprised me is the rise of galamsey or small scale mining….today, their 35 percent and they have actually overrun the largest mine that the country ever had; Anglogold Obuasi mine,” he opined.

Mr. Awortwi further implored on the mining companies to be proactive in meeting dynamic needs of their respective companies and the sector at large.

“Government usually introduces policies or changes the laws in order to achieve political interests…We have to be proactive with things that we are familiar with in order for us to thrive,” he stated.

Meanwhile the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Kwame Addo-Kufuor intimated to Citi Business News the awards will deepen competition in the industry while promoting environmental sustainability and quality.

This year's awards was on the theme, “Recognising Excellence, Celebrating Achievement in the Mining Industry”.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana