Don't Exchange Your Child's Future With Common Gift - PPP PC

The Progressive People's Party parliamentary candidate for Fanteakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon. Amos Nkasah has urged the constituents not to choose gifts over the future of their children in this year's general election come December 7.

He said, most of the people usually takes cutlasses, matches, foodstuffs etc and even money sometimes from some politicians and vote them to power base on the gifts received from them without thinking about the future of the younger generations.

"This year's election will determine the future of your child so stop looking on items you will be receiving from some aspirants and vote somebody who is ever ready to work hard to set up proper policies for developments in the lives of the people and that is me, Amos Nkasah and Dr. Paa Kwasi Nduom". He said.

Speaking from the district capital (Begoro) in a Founders Day Celebration of Eden preparatory school and Feden D/A J.H.S where he completed school, he promised to award scholarship to every needy but brilliant student in every electoral area in the constituency to equip them to attain proper education.

"Don't be deceived, don't vote for a symbol, vote for a right persistent person, that's Amos Nkansah and Dr. Nduom"

He lately presented a projected to the school to support I.C.T since it was one of the major challenges they school was facing.