A Day Sensitization Forum On Violence - Free Election 2016 Held In Tamale

The west Africa Network for peace building (WANEP) in collaboration with the Northern Regional Peace Council (NRPC) together with the National Youth Authority (NYA) held a day sensitization forum to ensure peaceful polls come December 7 in Tamale, the regional capital.

The forum which was held on Friday November 25th, 2016 and funded by the United States Agency for International Development ( USAID) brought Youth from all political parties, religious leaders, and other stakeholders within the election value chain to examine causes and possible ways of minimizing violence in this year's election.

In his welcoming address, the northern regional secretary of the National peace council, Reverent Father Thadeus Kuusa called for unity in diversity among the political parties in the country.

This he said help bring the needed development in the country.

He said the regional Secretariat of the national peace council is working towards achieving peace before, during and after the December polls.

And called on other institutions especially the religious leaders to help the council achieve that in this year's election.

According to him the council has already engaged with many stakeholders namely; the Youth, religious leaders, traditional rulers, the media among others to ensure that, there is peace in the country during and aftermath of the elections.

On his part, the northern regional director of the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani called on the youth to respect the rules governing the country.

Noting that, Democracy bases on majority where it is the majority that rule but added that, it should be done taking to considerations, respect for the rights of the minority.

And appealed to the media to operate independently without depending on any political party.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani also advised political parties to be tolerant and see one another as one, adding that, that will bring unity in diversity and at the end bring the needed development to the people.

He also tasked political parties, especially politicians to address issues to the people rather than attacking each other.

A gender consultant, Chief Alhassan Amadu Barizaa-Naa in his speech advised the Youth to desist from acts or utterances that will endanger their future.

And appealed to electorates to respect the electoral rules of the country in order that, they wouldn't violate them.

He also cautioned the youth against the use of indecent language, saying it's a threat to their development