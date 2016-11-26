DKM customers to receive payments after rectifying list

The Official Liquidator for DKM microfinance company, the Registrar General's Department, has assured that it will complete the correction of the error ridden creditors list of DKM soon.

Citi Business News gathered that the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) is currently compiling the rectified list in order for the department to pay validated customers whose names were not included in the initial list.

Speaking to Citi Business News the Principal Company Inspector for the Registrar Generals Department, Jones Nathaniel Ansah said the final list of validated DKM creditors will soon be released.

“The PWC people have finished with the manual validation as I'm talking to you now so what they are currently doing is making a comparison , they are doing reconciliation with the list of the ones that have been paid the three thousand five hundred Ghana cedis and the rest.'' Mr Ansah said.

“They have to do the reconciliation so that they take their names out of the manual validation that they have done. Very soon within the next few days the executer is going to come out with a press release to tell the creditors the way forward, where they have gotten to and when the list is coming out ''.

It will be recalled that customers of DKM a few weeks ago threatened to hit the streets after their names were exempted from the validated creditors list and in other cases paid a lower figure for their locked up investments.

Background

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the owners of the company invested in unapproved venture and lost their funds.

Customers of the company thronged to all the branches to withdraw their funds after the news went viral, creating a panic situation.

The Bank of Ghana confiscated the assets of the company and appointed the Registrar General's Department to commence liquidation process to refund customers of the company.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.