NPP one district one factory not possible - Prof Ahwoi

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the, New Patriotic Party (NPP) 'One District, One Factory' is a political campaign talk and cannot be achieve in any way.

Prof Ahwoi was speaking to students of the Ada College of Education in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region, as part of the campaign tour of the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah in the region.

The team also called on the Ada, Wakpo and Sege chiefs and opinion leaders, market women and Party supporters in order to solicit more votes for the President to continue the changing of the lives of Ghanaians and transforming the country.

He said the development of physical infrastructures such as roads, hospital, schools, and the provision of basic needs was a major problem in the country as President John Dramani Mahama dedicated his first term of office dealing with.

Prof Ahwoi said the second term of President Mahama was aimed at developing the human capital and resource development to better serve the needs of the citizenry.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to consider reading the manifesto of the NDC to help them compare and make inform decision by choosing who to vote for in the upcoming elections.

Mr Debrah said the NDC under President Mahama leadership had build a lot of physical infrastructure across the country in the first term and would concentrate on building the human capital to occupy the structures.

He said it was important and critical that Ghanaians would look at the achievements of President Mahama first term and reciprocate that by voting massively for him to continue his second term.

The Chief of Staff said more jobs would be created in the second term of President Mahama to absorb more professional and non-professionals in their various fields and call on them to renewed the mandate of the President.

He stated that the NDC would stick to the rules of the game and not spend time and energy on things that might endanger the peace of the nation.

Mr Debrah pledged President Mahama led NDC's commitment towards a fair playing field to ensure successful elections.

He said the NDC was spending time and resources to explain issues in its manifesto, which had the potential of changing the living conditions of the people and create the desired opportunities for all.

He cautioned supporters of the NDC to desist from acts of violence and hooliganism and focus on winning the December elections on a clean sheet.

He indicated that politics was about exchange of ideas and not fighting, hence the need to express the campaign views in the spirit of peace and understanding and not hostility towards one another. GNA