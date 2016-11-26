Military ready to safeguard sanctity of democracy - CDS

By D.I. Laary/Mercy Manukure, GNA

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - The Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje has given the assurance that the Ghana Armed Forces and other sister security agencies are prepared to safeguard the sanctity of Ghana's democratic credentials.

'I will like to assure all and sundry that the Armed Forces will abide by all the ethical codes and principles that govern our noble profession in the prosecution of our assigned tasks and roles regarding the upcoming elections.'

'We intend to play our role without prejudice, fear or favour,' he told editors and senior reporters at the Air Force Officers' Mess Friday during media interaction.

'We remain committed to our oath to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, and in this resolve, we shall not falter,' Air Marshall Sampson-Oje added, 'and in this resolve, we shall not falter.'

Barely two weeks from now around 14 million Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a president and 275 lawmakers in nearly 29,000 polling stations across the country.

The 2016 polls have generated high stakes and tipped to be a close race between National Democratic Congress; John Dramani Mahama and New Patriotic Party; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In safeguarding Ghana's democratic process, the security agencies said there was the need they worked closely with the press as major stakeholders to ensure peace and security prevail before, during and after the elections.

The military high command and the Inspector General of Police, therefore, met to interact with media practitioners from about 24 outlets on the best way to support the security in maintaining peace.

'It is not for nothing that the media is referred to as the fourth estate of the realm,' Sampson-Oje said.

He described the media as 'political and institutional force' whose influence could not be underestimated.

He noted that the power of the media had been magnified by technological advances which had revolutionised the landscape - expanding its capacity to further the cause of democracy and at the same time enhancing its 'destructive capacity'.

He said: 'We will like to call on the media to give the people of Ghana timely and fair reportage and also to block out anyone who uses foul or inciteful language or any form of hate speech.'

Sampson-Oje also warned persons who intended to cause trouble during the elections period to desist or face their wrath as they would clampdown on any trouble maker in accordance with their mandate to protect the country from being thrown into chaos.

'I want to sound a note of caution to any person or group of persons who intend to cause any kind of trouble during the election period,' he stressed.

'We in the military are ready and prepared together with the civil police and other sister security services to deal ruthlessly with any such person or group.

'I wish to especially appeal to our young and energetic youth not to allow themselves to be deceived and be used for violent acts.

'Any unlawful acts would be met with the force that it deserves and the laws of the land will be applied as appropriate. Nobody or organisation is bigger than this country.'

The Armed Forces and the Security Agencies have the monopoly over the use of force, he said, but they would not intimidate anyone going about his/her lawful duty during polls.

'We have the capacity and capability to apply varying degrees of force to any situation to ensure peace and security,' he said.

He called on the media to work closely with the agencies to jointly employ all means at their disposal to ensure peaceful free and fair elections.

