UPSA holds leadership seminar

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - The Drolor Centre for Strategic Leadership (DSCL), University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra has held a day's leadership seminar as part of efforts to empower the nation's youth for leadership.

Dr Samuel B. Ofei, the Director, DSCL, said among the greatest dangers for Ghana's democracy was that politics might gradually relegate the younger generation from the mainline national policy agenda.

He said the political engagement of youth student leaders in the national space could be described as 'lackey' in the hands of certain political cabal to achieve political ambitions.

Dr Ofei said this at a leadership symposium organised by DSCL in collaboration with TV3 and 3FM, on the theme: 'The Role of Student Leaders in Politics: Mirroring the 2016 Elections."

The seminar provided the platform for a deeper understanding of current students' conceptions of politics through an intellectual discourse, with an objective of highlighting questions bordering on the December 7 elections and ultimately leading to a larger follow-up research study on tertiary student political engagement.

Dr Ofei said as we inched closer to the general election, the role and responsibilities of students and their leaders could not be underestimated.

He explained that these students and their leaders served as a critical mass of youthful participation in national politics providing the thermometer for gauging the emotional temperature of nationalism.

The Director for DSCL noted that previous elections had defined the approach to choosing presidential and parliamentary leaders, and despite some initial boycotts, Ghana had progressed steadily stimulating hope and setting standards for other nations, including students and their leaders to benchmark.

Mr Fred Awaah, the General Secretary (Head of Missions) of All Africa Students Union urged students particularly student leaders to critically analyse the manifestoes of the various political parties contesting for this year's general election.

He said promises must have a bearing on their destiny as students, also cautioned them not to sell their conscience to politicians.

Mr Awaah called on the National Union of Ghana Students to build a united front in championing the welfare needs of the youth.

Mr Mike Ocquaye Jnr, the Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party called on the youth to be patriotic and live up to the Ghanaian values, to put the nation on the path of progress, prosperity and stability.

