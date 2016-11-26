Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Health | 26 November 2016 11:00 CET

NCCE eduactes People living with HIV/AIDS

By GNA

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education, in collaboration with the Kpando Municipal AIDS Committee, has visited the Margaret Marquatte Catholic Hospital to educate people living with HIV/AIDS as part of the world AIDS Day celebration.

The Accra Municipal Director of NCCE, Mr Richard Asilevi, said even though they were suffering from the disease they should take consolation in the fact that they had made the effort to know their health status.

He, therefore, asked them to be ambassadors to spread the good news about the protective measures they were always taught at their meeting days at the hospital to help others from contracting the disease.

In another development he urged them to vote early in the morning when voting starts on December 7 to avoid rush at the late hours of the voting day.

They were also taught how to vote correctly to avoid spoiling their ballot papers as they had equal rights as any other Ghanaian to contribute to the democratic process.

GNA

Health

Not all forms of positive advise projects us positively. Sometimes,even,thebpositive advise from our parents can cause us to fail.
By: Julius Donkor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img