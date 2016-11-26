CPP candidate campaigns on health and education

By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 25, GNA - The Convention People's Party (CPP) parliamentary candidate for Tafo-Pankrono, Issah Abdul Salam, is campaigning on health and education development.

He said if elected, he would do everything to expand facilities at the Tafo Government Hospital for quality healthcare delivery.

The hospital, which serves a population of about 100,000 has an in-patient ward with a capacity for 30 patients, something he said, he found completely unacceptable.

Sharing his development vision with voters at a public forum held at Old Tafo, he gave the assurance that additional wards would be built to create more space for efficient care.

The programme was put together by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP), Ghana, an NGO.

Mr. Salam was the only parliamentary candidate at the forum as his other contestants from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) stayed away.

He told the people that he would go the extra mile to promote education in the area, set up an education fund to support academically brilliant children from poor homes to live their dreams.

He would additionally get more basic schools to be included in the school feeding programme.

He was going to articulate the development concerns of the people on the floor of parliament and prompt the government to act on these. GNA