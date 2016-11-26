AMA inaugurates USAID supported school at Korle Gonno

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has inaugurated the 17th United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported school at Korle Gonno, in Accra.

The school is the testament to the USAID and AMA shared commitment to working together to make sure every single Ghanaian child has access to quality basic education.

The USAID is assisting in the construction of 18-unit three-storey buildings for public primary schools with Science and Computer laboratories and library facilities.

Dr Alred Oko Vanderpuije, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, addressing teachers, school children and parents said: 'By investing in essential educational infrastructure to increase access to basic education and to help eradicate the shift system is a way of encouraging life-long learning.

'It is also to help the nation to improve economic growth, create new jobs and ensure the prosperity of each and every Ghanaian child.'

Dr Vanderpuije said the Government attached great importance to quality basic education of children for the betterment of their future.

He said schools that had benefitted from the USAID-supported projects had improved their academic excellence, adding that; 'When you move into a Millennium City School you must excel.'

'Our children deserve the best and we must do just that to give the Ghanaian child the tools they need for their personal and professional success,' he said.

He said: 'An educated nation needs enthusiastic, well trained teachers as well as committed parents who make sure their children learn hard.

'To you teachers I am convinced that this building is going to open an opportunity for you to perform better to add your name to the prominent schools in Accra and also to glorify USAID for this wonderful gesture.'

Mr Fritz Baffour, the Member of Parliament for the area, expressed gratitude to the USAID and the AMA for bringing the project to the Ablekuma South Constituency.

He said the Constituency had received a lot of projects under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, which included the GHÈ¼300,000.00 equipment to the Dansoman Polyclinic, 40 computers to the St Mary' School and outboard motors to the fishermen.

'It is a milestone for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to continue with its good works,' he said.

