NHIS is challenged but not collapsed- CEO

The head of the National Health Insurance Authority has debunked claims the scheme is on the verge of collapse or has collapsed.

Mr Nathaniel Otto said the Scheme has challenges but cannot by any stretch of the imagination say the scheme has collapsed.

"A collapsed health system or health finance system is a pseudo name for saying there are challenges that have to be resolved.

If that is the intention of the criticism we agree. The NHIS has challenges but it has not collapsed," he said at a press conference Friday.

His comments come in the wake of criticism by the opposition New Patriotic Party that the scheme has collapsed.

The party has made the collapsed scheme a part of its campaign and is promising to revamp the scheme if it is elected into power.

On the contrary, Mr Otto said the scheme is rather attracting patronage from many Ghanaians and health providers.

"The NHIS continuous to attract membership, we continue to attract health care providers. We see utilisation going up but our members sometimes face challenges. We know those challenges and we are working to resolve those challenges," he admitted.

Mr Otto said he has given approval for the payment of claims which will mean the scheme will only be in arrears for a month.

He mentioned three regions, Upper East, Upper West and Northern Region which he said has challenges but said steps have been taken to resolve those challenges.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com