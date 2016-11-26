Akufo-Addo Congratulates Togbe Afede



The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has congratulated Togbe Afede XIV on his election as President of the National House of Chiefs.

Nana Addo, in a statement said, “This is to congratulate warmly Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of the Asogli State on his election as the President of the National House of Chiefs.”

He commended his predecessor, the Wulugu Naba Pugansoa Naa Professor John S. Nabila, for steering the affairs of the House successfully over the last eight years.

“I am confident that Togbe Afede XIV will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties to the House, and in the shaping of the national discourse, as we seek to build a progressive and prosperous nation,” Nana Addo said.

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State in the Volta Region, was on Thursday elected as the new President of the National House of Chiefs.

He polled 25 votes while his competitors, Awulae Attibrukusu of Lower Axim in the Western Region had 11, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin got 10 votes, and Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, obtained four votes.

Togbe Afede XIV will succeed Prof Nabila who has helped addressed critical issues that affected the chieftaincy institution in the country.