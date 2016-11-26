Abrogate Woyome’s new contract – OccupyGhana

Pressure group OccupyGhana wants government to abrogate its new contract agreement with embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the man at the centre of the controversial GHc51 million judgment debt.

The pressure group has raised red flag over a lucrative GHc35 million deal Woyome benefited from the state through its subsidiary company, Anotor Holding.

According to OccupyGhana, there exists a framework agreement dated 21st December 2015, for Anator Holding to develop deep seaports (including) industrial parks and green townships in Ghana.

OccupyGhana has also asked government to blacklist Woyome and any of his companies until he refunds the GHc51 million judgment debt which the Supreme Court ordered him to pay some two years ago.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, a member of OccupyGhana, Nana Sarpong said though the contract is legal, they believe that Mr. Woyome does not have the credibility to execute such contract.

“Knowing how Mr. Woyome has played it with this country, we will say that the government should abrogate this contract or sought of like blacklist him and wait till Mr. Woyome is able to fulfill his financial obligations. Because if for instance a construction company enters a contract with the state and does a very poor job, definitely, they would be blacklisted and they would not be given any more jobs until we find good reasons to believe that they will do a very good job.”

“In this case, Mr. Woyome is someone who owes the state and he has to refund that money back to the state and until that is done; we don't think government should be working with him,” he argued.

We'll sue government if…

Nana Sarpong also hinted that they might be compelled to go to court if government refuses not to adhere to their advice.

“We do have the law court just as we went to court for the contract on the Smarttys…we could do the same thing with this one to compel government to let us have all the information we are asking them to put out right now…then we can scrutinize and see what's next.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

