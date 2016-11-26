Independent Candidate vows to unseat NPP in Kwesimintim; organises gala for youth

An independent candidate contesting the Kwesimintsim Parliamentary election in the Western Region is organising a soccer gala for the youth in the constituency, Saturday.

The gala is part of efforts by Richard Kwame Amissah to rally the youth behind him ahead of the December 7 election.

The gala will feature 16 teams including Asec FC, Palace Boys, Jet Li XI, Vision FC, Race Course FC, Raggae Boys, Anadji United, Red Babies, Academy Boys, Professionals and Rak FC.

Participants of the gala are expected to converge at the Kwesimintim SDA Park, at 8:30 am for the competition to begin at 9:00 am.

Richard Amissah, 34, is an ICT consultant, a high level programmer with a dream to enter Parliament and to contribute to the development of the country.

Even though the seat is held by the NPP's Joe Baidoo Ansah he was defeated in the party's primaries by Joseph Mensah. Despite facing a tall order in beating the NPP candidate and the NDC's Augustine Arthur, the young Independent candidate remains optimistic of pulling a surprise victory at the end of the 2016 elections.

And he has the huge following, most of them, youthful.

He has promised a fundamental change and improvement in the education, health needs of his constituents if voted into office.

In a speech to launch his campaign, Mr Amissah quoted, former South African president Nelson Mandela as saying "education is the only powerful weapon we can use to change the world."

"I will advocate a policy that will ensure every child goes to school," he said, adding, i will provide scholarship scheme to sponsor brilliant but needy pupils to enable them realize the dreams."

As an ICT expert i will team up with my colleagues in the field to design softwares that will promote e-learning and will also establish and equip ICT labs in schools with the state of the art gadgets.

He has also promised to fight unemployment vigorously when elected as MP.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com