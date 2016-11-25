Ghanaians asked not to shun inmates at Accra Pyschiatric Hospital

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Nov. 25, GNA - In him is Life International Church has donated GHâ‚µ 5,000.00 cheque and GHâ‚µ 2,000.00 cash to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital with a call on Ghanaians not to shun inmates of the facility.

Reverend Isaac Opoku, Leader and Founder of the Church noted that mental ailment could befall anyone hence the need for government and society at large to continuously assist people with love and funds.

Rev Opoku expressed unhappiness about the plight of the inmates who were normally abandoned at the facility by relations and the society.

The Founder of the Church explained that the donation was from his two sons namely Yannic Bolaise a footballer of Everton Football Club in the UK and Christian Victor Fianu also based in the US.

According to him, his sons were touched by the plight of inmates when the hospital lamented over the poor state and financial challenges in the media.

He said his Church and family would continue to offer the facility with the needed financial aid and urged other benevolent organised to emulate the gesture.

Ms Sirina Iddrisu-Ollenu, a member of Public Relation Team, Accra Psychiatric Hospital was elated with the church's gesture saying 'it's not all people who want to come to the aid of inmates'.

Ms Iddrisu-Ollenu said the donation was going to improve on their living condition at the Hospital.

She urged Ghanaians not to abandon relations at the hospital adding that it was not only food and drugs that make people recover faster but constant visits and care of relations.

According her apart from offering them mental care sometimes inmates do need to undergo surgeries among others pointing out that 'we need money to support inmates in that direction'.

She appealed to other footballers to come and adopt some of the wards in their bid to help mankind.

GNA