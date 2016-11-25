Musician to support NPP polling agents

By Agnes Ansah, GNA

Accra Nov.25, GNA - Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, a highlife musician, has said he would launch a song to support the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) polling agents during the elections.

He said this would 'empower individuals who will be stationed at the various polling stations during the elections to desist from election meddling and influences'.

The song titled, 'One logologo line' will be launched at the Hope Generation Ministry at Oblogo on Sunday, November 27 in collaboration with Pasco Abrants3.

He said the objective of the song was to encourage every eligible voter to go and cast his/her vote for the New Patriotic Party's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the veteran hi-life musician, known for his 24th December Christmas song, said: 'People can be influenced by money or any other material thing to engage in acts that will not auger well for the smooth running of the election'.

Due to this the NPP was poised to provide either monetary or any other support to ensure that their agents did not yield to any undue influence, he stated.

He said the support would enable the agents to protect the interest of the party at their assigned polling stations.

Kaakyire said he was seeking to solicit for about GHÈ¼200,000.00 from the launch.

The money realised would be given to the leadership of the Party to share among the polling agents.

He said the initiative was an act of charity not influenced by anybody.

This is because like, many other Ghanaians, he wanted a positive change in the governance of the country and he thought that Nana Addo could make that difference.

'I love the party and will do anything to make their dreams come true,' he said.

I am very optimistic that the NPP when voted into power, would help the Creative Arts Industry to flourish.

He said he was not afraid of victimisation because many fans would identify with his cause.

Adding his voice to the numerous peace messages flooding the airwaves, Kaakyire said: 'Life is so sweet to enjoy so no one should engage in acts that will end his life'. GNA