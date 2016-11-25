Students urged to read to improve their language

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA - Students have been advised to devote time to read at least a story book a month to boost their comprehension and their command of the English Language.

Mr Seth Korgah, the Headmaster of the Osagyefo International School, a private first and second cycle institution at Labone in Accra, gave the advice when the school held its annual 'Reading Emphasis Week.'

The exercise is conducted from primary one to the junior high school (JHS) to inculcate the habit of reading in the children to build their confidence in speaking the English Language.

Mr Korgah said as a result the school subscribed to over 300 copies of the Junior Graphic for the (JHS) department to enhance their critical thinking and cognitive skills.

During such occasions, book publishers such as SEDCO, Asempa and Lantern organise book fairs in the school for pupils to have access to variety of reading materials to purchase and read.

Mr Korgah said one specific book was prescribed for a pupil to read after which a review and summary was done and pupils were orally examined to assess their comprehension ability.

He said the reading exercise was done alongside the normal class activities and the best pupils were picked in each class after which an inter-house competition was conducted at class level and finally climaxed with quiz competition.

Mr Michael Mensah, a class four teacher, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the exercise helped students to polish their reading skills, learn new vocabulary and enhanced their command of the English Language.

A number of students who spoke with the GNA attested to the fact that the reading exercise had improved their command of the English Language and their performance in the English examination.

GNA