Thousands of women match for peace in Koforidua

By Benjamin Akoto/Prince Acquah

Koforidua (E/R), Nov 25, GNA - Thousands of women from across the Eastern Region have marched for peace in the regional capital, Koforidua.

Organized by Women Situation Room-Ghana (WSR), it comes a little over one week to the presidential and parliamentary polls.

The goal was to send a message to the political parties and their supporters to avoid doing anything to throw the country into political turmoil.

The marchers later converged at Jackson Park where they were addressed by the National Coordinator of the WSR, Mrs. Adjoa Bame, who said 'election to public office must not be a do or die affair'.

Political election campaign, she stated, should not be reduced to aggressive rhetoric, insults, hate speech and trading in foul language.

She appealed to everybody to mindful of their actions and inactions to keep the nation peaceful and united.

"We call on all officers and supporters of the various political parties to do all in their power to remain calm and support all efforts to ensure peace as we inch closer to voting day.'

Nana Ama Boatemaa, Krontihemaa of the New Juaben Traditional Area, said it was important for everybody to learn useful lessons from devastation caused by political conflicts in some African countries to avoid pitfalls.

GNA