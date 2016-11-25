Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Education | 25 November 2016 23:00 CET

Ho Technical University matriculates foundation students

By GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
Ho, Nov. 25, GNA - The Ho Technical University (HTU) has matriculated its foundation students numbering 974 students comprising 668 males and 306 females.

They pursued various programmes in Bachelor in Technology, Higher National Diploma and non-tertiary courses.

Professor Emmanuel Sakyi, Acting Vice-Chancellor, said the HTU was a brand and asked the students to count themselves blessed to be the pioneering students.

He asked them to be good ambassadors and use proper channels of communication during their stay in the university, urging them to aspire to levels of excellence and proficiency.

HTU, formerly, Ho Polytechnic, was converted into a Technical University following the passage of the Technical Universities Act 2016 (ACT 922).

It was tasked with the mandate to award degrees, diplomas, certificates and other qualifications to the highest levels in engineering, science and technology- based disciplines, technical and vocational education and training, applied arts and related disciplines.

GNA

Education

He saved everyone but couldn't save himself
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img