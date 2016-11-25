Ho Technical University matriculates foundation students

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Nov. 25, GNA - The Ho Technical University (HTU) has matriculated its foundation students numbering 974 students comprising 668 males and 306 females.

They pursued various programmes in Bachelor in Technology, Higher National Diploma and non-tertiary courses.

Professor Emmanuel Sakyi, Acting Vice-Chancellor, said the HTU was a brand and asked the students to count themselves blessed to be the pioneering students.

He asked them to be good ambassadors and use proper channels of communication during their stay in the university, urging them to aspire to levels of excellence and proficiency.

HTU, formerly, Ho Polytechnic, was converted into a Technical University following the passage of the Technical Universities Act 2016 (ACT 922).

It was tasked with the mandate to award degrees, diplomas, certificates and other qualifications to the highest levels in engineering, science and technology- based disciplines, technical and vocational education and training, applied arts and related disciplines.

GNA