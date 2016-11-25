Presbyterians urged to uphold church values

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - Reverend Professor David N.A Kpobi, Director of Graduate Studies, Trinity Theological Seminary, has called on Presbyterians to uphold and preserve the heritage of the Church to facilitate harmony and understanding among members.

He said the Church came out of a heritage, which was based on the values of discipline, commitment, respect and love to duty and providing for society which established and reinforced identity.

He made the call in Accra at a lecture organised by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Eben-ezer Congregation, Osu on the theme: 'Our Presbyterian Heritage; Inspiration for the Current Generation.'

Rev Kpobi said heritage was not only related to sharing of property but also the values and systems of a Church that impacts positively to society development.

He explained that the church's heritage were values that were passed on from one generation to another to keep it alive and it was imperative for members to preserve them for the future generations to learn from it.

He said the Church's spiritual heritage was gradually losing its relevance due to westernisation, saying it behooves members especially the leaders to go back and retrieve the good values since it would impact positively on the future generations.

'The Church inherited spirituality that were comprehensive and affected every area of life not only in church but in all of our social lives, but it appears that we are not doing that anymore, we feel spiritual only when we are in Church,' he added.

He said the Church needed to re-orient members about the relevance of its heritage and intensify the education for them to inculcate the values not only in church but be reflected in everyday life.

Rev Kpobi noted that every Church had a history and values that became the identity, adding that the members of the Church acquired the values and preserve them for the current generations.

He said the Basel Evangelical Missionary Society, known as Basel Mission, planted the now Presbyterian Church of Ghana in 1828, the core mandate of the mission was to spread the Gospel of peace and benevolent civilisation and make up for the eternally screening injustices of the slave trade.

Rev Kpobi said the missionaries aimed to establish a theological institute to train young men to help carry out the message of peace to Eastern Europe, China, India and Africa.

He said the missionaries left behind discipline, law abiding society and good moral values for the Church which he believed should be inherited by future generations to ensure continuity of the Church's heritage.

Rev Kpobi advised the youth to learn and put into practice the Church's heritage because it portrayed or gives an identity of the Church

GNA