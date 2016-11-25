Catholic Bishop of Yendi calls on chiefs to maintain political neutrality

Yendi (N/R) Nov.25, GNA - The Catholic Bishop of Yendi, the Most Reverend Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, has called on chiefs to maintain their political neutrality.

He told them to strive as much as possible not to align themselves with the political parties since the 1962 Constitution and subsequent ones debarred chiefs from engaging in active politics.

He said it was the responsibility of chiefs to ensure that political campaigns in their villages and towns were conducted in an orderly manner and devoid of character assassination, intimidation, and provocative utterances that might lead to violence.

This, he said, was to ensure that chiefs had the responsibility to safeguard the dignity and sanity of the institution of chieftaincy before, during and after the 2016 election.

He reminded them with only 11 days to the December 7 election, the country and for that reason everybody needed peace before, during and after the elections.

He therefore urged them to pray for God's intervention so that, whatever happened, the nation's democracy could be safeguarded for peaceful co-existence throughout the country.

Most Rev Boi-Nai made the call at a meeting on peace organized by the Yendi Catholic Peace Centre for chiefs of Dagbon at the Peace Centre conference Hall in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

Some of the chiefs who attended the meeting included representative of the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Na Yakubu Abdulai Andani,Wa-lana Abdulai Sulemana, Gumpla-Lana Sumani Shei Sadik, Botin Na Abdulai Shei, Balogu Na Alhassan Alhassan, Zohe Bomahi Na Adam Salifu, representatives of Kuga Na Abdulai Adam II, representative of Gundogu-Na Samata Abudu including others.

According to the Bishop, the utterances of chiefs should be well measured and devoid of emotions that were likely to bring the institution of chieftaincy into disrepute and ridicule.

He reminded the chiefs that achieving peace in their communities demanded the collaborative effort of all, and appealed to them to be promoters of peace in their areas, before, during and after 2016 elections.

Mr. Peter Atia, Programme Manager of the Yendi Peace Centre, said this was 128th peace meeting organized by the centre since 2006 to ensure that Dagbon and Northern Region had peace.

He called on both non-Ghanaians and all Ghanaians who did not register or qualify to vote to stay away from the December 7 elections.

He appealed to the chiefs to advise their subjects and the youth not to do anything that would create conflict in the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anane Danquah, Yendi Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, said with the recent clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a rally, it had been decided that no political party in the constituency should hold a rally up to 6pm.

ACP Anane said the police and other security forces in the area were well prepared for the election, and appealed to the chiefs to help maintain law and order. GNA