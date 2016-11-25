Kwabena Buadu Was An “Intelligent Gem” – Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo has been mourning with the family of Kwabena Boadu – the departed press aide of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Boadu died in his hotel room in Wa while on the campaign trail. The cause of death is unknown but reports say he died from electrocution. The police is investigating the case.

Boadu's body has since been brought down to Accra as Dr. Bawumia leads an NPP delegation to officially inform his family.

Nana Akufo-Addo has described the 29-year-old as a lost “gem” in a series of tweets.