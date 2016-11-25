Amidu counters Woyome’s ‘frivolous’ application

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has described as “frivolous” an application filed by businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome which sought to stop Mr. Amidu from orally examining the latter.

This was contained in an affidavit filed by Mr. Amidu to counter the application by Woyome.

“In the premises I believe that the application for stay of proceedings is frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of the process of the Court and ought to be refused,” Amidu added in his affidavit.

Martin Amidu, was scheduled to interrogate the embattled businessman over how he intends to pay back the GHc 51 million judgment debt unlawfully paid him by the state.

But on Wednesday Mr. Woyome's lawyers filed two writs in the Supreme Court seeking a review of an earlier decision that would have allowed Mr. Amidu to examine Alfred Woyome.

The second application is a request for a stay of proceedings to enable the court to determine the motion for review.

However, Mr. Amidu in his affidavit argued that Woyome's application is “intended to subvert the order of this court dated 16th November 2016.”

“I oppose the application for stay of proceedings on the main ground that it discloses no reasonable ground or grounds for the making of an application for stay of proceedings to this Court pending the discharge or reversal of the ruling and order of this Court dated 16th November 2016 aforesaid to warrant its consideration by this Court.”

“Furthermore, the mere allegation that the 3rd Defendant/Applicant is dissatisfied with and aggrieved by the said ruling or that there had been misdirection or a series of them is not a fair, just, or special circumstance warranting an application for the grant of stay of proceeding in this action,” Mr. Amidu argued.

